Billings Park Days Kicks Off With Rummage Sales

SUPERIOR, Wisc. — The annual Billings Park Days kicked off on Friday in Superior with dozens of rummage sales.

People in Billings took the time today to find hidden treasures, while sellers got the chance to declutter their homes and garages.

We caught up with one Superior resident who specialized in selling record players and board games.

He says, this is also a great time for people to get out, but also for sellers to make a few bucks.

“Kind of musical related stuff. People are interested in it so it’s nice and everybody’s been pretty good. A lot of this stuff have been stored for twenty years. I figured it’s time for someone else to take care of it,” Superior Resident, Bill Schachte says.