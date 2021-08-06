Brighton Beach to Close on Monday

DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth announced Friday that Brighton Beach will close to users beginning Monday.

At that time construction will begin on the Lakewalk extension through the park as part of the Brighton Beach Mini-Master Plan.

The Plan recommends the extension of the Lakewalk, relocation of the road to move it away from the shoreline, and restoration of the shoreline to better endure Lake Superior storms.

The initial closure includes all Brighton Beach vehicular and trail access, parking, and amenities including play areas, water access, and pavilions due to construction and heavy equipment usage.

The park is expected to reopen for paddlers, cyclists, and pedestrians in 12 weeks.

Motor vehicle access will not be restored until the spring of 2023.

Brighton Beach will close in its entirety in the spring of 2022 due to shoreline restoration, construction, and installation of new park amenities.

Due to upcoming short and long-term closures for construction, no events, programming, or reservations will be scheduled to take place at Brighton Beach until spring of 2023 at the earliest.