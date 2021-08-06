City on the Hill Music Festival Returns

DULUTH, Minn.– The City on the Hill Christian Music Festival made its way to Bayfront Park.

Over 10,000 spectators are expected to show up over the weekend to watch performers such as Matthew West, The Newsboys, and more took the stage Friday and Saturday. The event wasn’t able to take place in 2020 due to the pandemic, and organizers are grateful to see thousands of people out in Bayfront Park Again for the festival.

“The response has been incredible. I mean, even despite having a ton of rain, people came and really just showed up for the event. You can even hear in how loud the people were cheering for every artist and people were cheering for the songs. The excitement has just been felt by everybody,” said Jill Mikkenson, a radio host for Jill Mikkelson, a morning show host at Life 97.3.

The festival will continue tomorrow with another set of musicians set to take the stage. Gates open Saturday at noon.