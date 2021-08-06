Duluth Huskies Hang On for Big, Bounce-Back Win Over La Crosse Loggers

Ambren Voitik delivered the game-winning RBI in the sixth inning to give the Huskies the series split over divisional foes La Crosse.

DULUTH, Minn. – Ambren Voitik delivered the game-winning RBI with the bases loaded and no outs in the sixth to score Brett Paulsen to give the Huskies got the 4-3 win over the La Crosse Loggers.

Mike Boeve went 1-for-3 with 2 RBI while Michael Broks went 1-for-3 with two runs scored. Richard Kiel got the win, allowing just one hit over two innings of work in relief with two strikeouts.

The Huskies will be back in action on Saturday hosting St. Cloud. First pitch is set for 3:05 p.m.