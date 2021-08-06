Friends of Eveleth Native, Former UMD Hockey Player Mark Pavelich Hosting Special Events to Raise Money for Mental Health “Ranch”

The event will help raise money for a project Pavelich was working on before his death: "The Ranch: Teammates for Life" which rehabs, researches and educates people on mental illness.

SAUK CENTRE, Minn. – Evelth native and former UMD hockey standout Mark Pavelich will be honored and remembered with multiple events next weekend.

Friends and family of the “Miracle on Ice” star want to use the event to continue the conversation of mental health awareness, while also shining a light on who Pavelich was, besides his own mental illness.

“People that know Mark know he was a very kind and caring person. He was a very good hockey player and a great teammate, and that’s hence “teammates for life”. That’s kind of the theme of the whole ranch facility. But Mark cared about people and he cared about the people around him and this kind of extends his legacy to help people that are in his same situation,” event coordinator Guy LeBlanc said.

The events will include a golf outing at Giant’s Ridge in Biwabik. And it will also help raise money for a project Pavelich was working on before his death.

“Mark was involved with and a dream of his was to start something called “The Ranch: Teammates for Life” which rehabs, researches and educates people on mental illness. I think the education part is going to be huge and that’s a main part of what the Ranch is going to be about. We started a little golf tournament that turned into something bigger and better,” said LeBlanc.

The ranch will be built in North Sauk Centre, MN. Money raised will also go towards mental health initiatives with UMD Athletics and Eveleth youth hockey.