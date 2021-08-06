Help Set the Record for Most Candy Canes on a Christmas Tree

DULUTH, Minn.-A new world record could be set in Bayfront Park this weekend.

The goal is to place more than 6,500 candy canes on a Christmas tree to break the record. It’s all part of a fundraiser for the organization The Best Christmas Ever.

The group is selling thousands of candy canes for a dollar each during the City on Hill Music Festival Friday and Saturday, which focuses on Christian music.

“I think anytime where you set some sort of big goal, big reward, and you get a whole bunch of people involved, it’s just fun, it’s bringing the community together,” said Don Liimatainen, the co-founder of Best Christmas Ever. “And it’s all for a good cause, because Best Christmas Ever – what we do is serve families that have fallen on tough times.”

Last year, Best Christmas Ever helped 145 families.