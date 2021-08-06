Italian American Club Sells Sandwiches for Scholarships

DULUTH, Minn.- As Spirit Valley Days comes to a close in West Duluth, local businesses are wrapping up with events.

The Italian American Club sold sandwiches yesterday and today at Mr. D’s bar and grill. The Italian sandwiches include authentic recipes passed down through members of the club.

The club is raising money to provide scholarships for high school and college students.

“We were invited over here by Mr. D’s to sell our favorite sandwiches, Italian sandwiches,” said club member Jim Carroll. “Our club is primarily set up for the scholarships, we do thousands of dollars’ worth of scholarships for high schools and colleges. That’s our main purpose.”

Although Spirit Valley Days may be over, but the club is continuing with a spaghetti feed in October.