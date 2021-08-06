Poplar Man, Former NFL Player, Pleads Not Guilty to Child Sexual Assault Charges

DULUTH, Minn. – Former NFL football player and Poplar native, Tom Burke, 44, has pleaded not guilty to the charge of first-degree criminal sexual conduct of a 7-year-old girl.

In June, Burke was arrested after a female contacted the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office in February to report that the young victim confided in her that Burke had been performing oral sex in her private area.

According to the criminal complaint, During a forensic interview at the First Witness Child Advocacy Center, the young victim teared up and told the interviewer that she “does not like talking about it” but went on to tell the interviewer that she had been sexually assaulted as many as five times in her bed at her home.

The victim detailed to the forensic interviewer that Burke had also touched her genital area on several occasions.

When interviewed by authorities Burke denied any sexual acts towards the victim and told investigators that he believed the victim’s mother was “somehow involved with AT&T and was out to get him.”

Burke did admit to authorities that he had been alone with the victim many times.

He is due back in court on September 3.