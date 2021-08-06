Superior’s Rick Kennelly to be Inducted into WFCA Hall of Fame

Kennelly is just the third spartan coach to be inducted, joining Larry Hoff and Tom Mestelle.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Rick Kennelly is the definition of a Spartan for life. He graduated from Superior High School, played on the football team and then coached there for 40 years. And after retiring this past spring, Kennelly will be inducted into the Hall of Fame of the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association.

“Coach DeMeyer’s nominated me a few times and it’s not easy to get in, there’s thousands of coaches in the state of Wisconsin that deserve to get into the Hall of Fame. Just exciting and unbelievable to hear news that you’ve been inducted into the Hall of Fame of the whole state of Wisconsin,” said Kennelly.

And they taught Kennelly everything he knows about Superior football.

“They’re almost like fathers to me. I played for coach Hoff, coached with him, Coach Mestelle taught me so much in this and that and all the way through and it’s just an honor to be even considered in the same category as they are, I never thought that would ever happen,” Kennelly said.

Kennelly is one of three assistant coaches in this year’s class. The Hall of Fame banquet is set for next April.