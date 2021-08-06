UMD’s Laura Harmon Stepping Down as Head Coach of Track & Field, Cross Country Programs

DULUTH, Minn. – Friday morning, UMD’s Laura Harmon announced that she is stepping down as the head coach of the Bulldogs’ track & field and cross country teams.

According to a press release, Harmon says she would like to focus on being closer to family back home, but will be keeping tabs on the team this year and into the future. Harmon was recently named head coach of the men’s programs after leading the women since 2018. In that time, she has coached two Bulldogs to All-American status: hurdler Danielle Kohlwey three times and Haleigh Reindl in the 800-meter run.

