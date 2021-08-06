United Airlines Will Require US Employees to Be Vaccinated

(AP) – United Airlines will require U.S.-based employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by late October, and maybe sooner.

United announced the decision Friday. The airline joins a growing number of big corporations that will require vaccinations.

This is happening as a mutant variation of COVID-19 drives a surge in new infections.

United CEO Scott Kirby says he knows some employees will disagree with the decision.

But he says it’s clear – that everyone is safer when everyone is vaccinated.

United has 67,000 employees in the U.S. It’s the first major U.S. airline to say it will require vaccinations for workers.