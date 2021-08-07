Billings Park Days Comes to a Close After Successful Two Days

After last year's activities were canceled by the pandemic, the community was anxious to celebrate together again.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Billings Park Days was back in Superior with two-day of fun for the community.

Billings Park Days kicked off Saturday’s events with a parade where even dogs participated.

“My favorite part is just seeing the families and kids coming down with a smile on their face,” said President of Billings Park Days Keith Kern. “This parade this morning we were and all the kids were excited. That’s what it’s all about.”

“Having fun with your friends at billings,” said local David Rowe. “We’ve done it every year for the last four years except for last year because of COVID but it’s a lot of fun to be back out. I don’t know, I think it feels pretty good. It’s nice to be able to get outside and see everybody again.”

Kids were out bright and early, grabbing candy from the parade and enjoying all the other games and festivities.

“The parade. The candy. Tons. Like Jolly Ranchers, Twizzlers. More than that,” said locals Madelyn, Adley, and Brylee.

Basketball free throw competitions and carnival games are among the many activities included in the festival.

Local dog groomer Smooch a Pooch even included a dog kissing booth for kids to cuddle with furry friends.

“Thought that it would be super fun because we wanted to find a way to raise money for the human–Douglas County Humane Society,” said owner of Smooch A Pooch Miranda Julisa. “So we thought we’d come up with a fun way to let the dogs interact with people. And who doesn’t like to kiss dogs.”

Food vendors also came out with all the classic fair foods. From mini donuts to cheese curds all of the fan favorites were there. Crowds of people and dogs came out for the two-day event.