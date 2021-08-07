Bus Races Back with Special Tricks at Proctor Speedway

DULUTH, Minn.- Midsummer Night of Mayhem at Proctor Speedway is back after a yearlong break.

The bus races kicked off at six o’clock Saturday and crowds came out rain or shine.

The event mostly brought together by volunteers, showcases a series of races including school busses, reverse racing, and special tricks.

“I can’t even tell you it was raining when most of these people came in and they came in with their umbrellas and their ponchos and they’re out to have a good time,” said Tammy Lofdahl. “We are just glad to be back and having a good time, watching everybody else have a good time.”

The event isn’t just about the races smoked corn on the cob and pork chops were a big hit for the guests.