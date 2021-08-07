Duluth Fire Rescues 20-Year-Old Woman from Rip Currents off Park Point

Two rescue swimmers from rescue 1 were able to use a rescue surfboard to reach the victim, and help her to shore.

DULUTH, Minn.- A 20-year-old woman was swept up in those violent waves Saturday and had to be rescued by the Duluth fire Department.

Fire officials responded to the report of a woman pulled away 200 yards from shore on the 2800 block of Minnesota Ave around 4:00 p.m.

The water was actually too choppy to use the Marine 19 boat, so crews employed their jet-ski.

Two rescue swimmers from rescue 1 were able to use a rescue surfboard to reach the victim, and help her to shore.

The woman was treated by Mayo Ambulance at the scene and transported to a local hospital for exhaustion. She is expected to recover.

“I wish we did not have to talk about the dangers of Lake Superior so often,” said Assistant Fire Chief Dennis Edwards.

“Captain Gucinski and Firefighter Sarvi, they were very quick to decide what action they were gonna take. They had no hesitation entering the water and getting out to the patient and their quick action definitely saved her life,” he said.

Responders from Duluth Fire, Duluth Police, St. Louis County Sheriff’s Department, and Mayo Ambulance all assisted in moving the woman from the beach to the ambulance using a Stokes rescue basket and wheel. The US Coast Guard also responded.

The Duluth Fire Department would like to remind the public that there is a dangerous swimming condition warning in effect until Sunday at 10:00 a.m.