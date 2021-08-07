Duluth Fire Warns of Dangerous Swimming Conditions Due to High Rip Current Risk

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Fire Department issued a dangerous swimming condition warning for Park Point beaches Saturday, due to the high risk of rip currents, effective immediately.

According to the Duluth Fire Department the warning lasts until 10:00 a.m. August 8.

This warning means that wind and wave conditions can support rip currents. Rip currents are life-threatening to anyone entering the water.

Officials warn to stay out of the water regardless of your swimming experience. Be advised that even calm waters after storm activity can support rip currents, so wait for warnings to expire before entering the water.

Red flags are flying along the beach to indicate dangerous swimming conditions. The Fire Department strongly advises the public to stay out of the water.

The public will be notified if swimming conditions improve before this warning expires.