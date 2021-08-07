Hibbing’s Ayden McDonald Commits to Augustana Men’s Basketball

McDonald is Hibbing's all-time leading scorer and holds the record for most career assists.

HIBBING, Minn. – Hibbing basketball star Ayden McDonald has committed to joining the Augustana men’s basketball team.

In his junior season, McDonald led the Bluejackets with 18 points, 11 assists and six rebounds per game. He guided Hibbing to a 16-4 overall record and to their first state tournament since 1989.

McDonald, coached by his dad Joel, became the program’s all-time leading scorer this past season, finishing with 1,687 points and has 934 career assists, which also leads the program, and currently ranks eighth in state history.