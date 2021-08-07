Ride or Die Pizzeria Holds Grand Opening

Ride or Die upholds the name with motorcycles hanging from the ceiling and local graffiti art on the walls.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- A new late-night pizzeria and bar just opened up on Broadway Street with its own special biker theme.

Ride or Die pizzeria held their grand opening Saturday until 2 a.m., bringing a new late night spot to the area.

From pizza to arcade games and slot machines, Ride or Die upholds the name with motorcycles hanging from the ceiling and local graffiti art on the walls.

“Ride or Die. The meaning of ride or die is being with each other for bad or for good and sticking with each other,” said Owner Terry Johnson. “My wife calls me ride or die, she’s been saying that for 24 years. That’s why we picked that name. I thought the Harley Davidson theme went well.”

Ride or Die is owned by the owner of Lee’s Pizza in Duluth’s Lincoln Park. Ride or Die also offers smoked meats on and off of their pizzas.