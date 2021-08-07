Six-Run Sixth Gives St. Cloud Rox Win Over Duluth Huskies

DULUTH, Minn. – The Huskies took their first lead of the day in the fourth scoring three runs, but couldn’t hold onto that lead for long, as St. Cloud scored six in the sixth to get the 10-4 win. The Rox have now won all seven meetings against the Huskies this season.

Ambren Voitik went 2-for-3 with a run scored and RBI while Mike Boeve went 2-for-5 with a run scored.

The Huskies and Rox will wrap up the series on Sunday with first pitch set for 1:05 p.m.