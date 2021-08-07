Superior’s Patty Lier Wins First Title at 85th Nemadji Women’s Golf Club Championship

Three-time champion Amy Patenaude finished second while 11-time champion Pat Kelly finished third.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – It wasn’t the nicest weather for most sports on Saturday but the rain held off early and the cooler weather was ideal for the golfers at the 85th annual Nemadji Women’s Golf Club Championship. And this year, a new champion was crowned in Superior’s Patty Lier.

“I’ve been golfing with some of these ladies on Monday nights for a few years now and they’re just a great group to golf with. I didn’t come in thinking a lot about it. They’re just really good golfers, the ones I golfed against are really good golfers and so it was fun to play with them and it just came down to a few less mistakes for me. I just wasn’t missing a lot so it worked out really well and my putting game was on today and then on the second nine, same thing of just fewer mistakes,” Lier said.

This is Lier’s first title and first time playing in the tournament in years. Three-time champion Amy Patenaude finished second while 11-time champion Pat Kelly finished third.