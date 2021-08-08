Bike Duluth Festival Comes to a Close

DULUTH, Minn.- It is the last day of the 7th annual Kraus Anderson Bike Duluth Festival, and cyclists of all ages showed up rain or shine.

The three day event marks a successful year at Spirit Mountain, with more than 600 participants overall.

“So today is cross country portion, so we’ve got a lot of racers from around the state, a part of the Minnesota Mountain Bike series, coming out to race and do laps around the hill,” said Co-Director of Resort Services Jon Regenold.

Last year’s festival was cancelled by the pandemic, but that didn’t stop Kraus Anderson, Cyclists of Gitchee Gumee Shores, and Harbor Town Rotary in helping make this year’s event possible.

“I think the Duluth community is just amazing,” said cyclist Leah Hiller. “Mountain biking here in Duluth is probably voted number one in the country for some of the trail. So to be a part of this community–to be out here today. I mean, rain or shine, the fact that the race is put on is awesome.”

Sunday’s events included six different races. Both children and adults got a chance to compete for a medal. One thirteen year old cyclist came from Wausau, Wisconsin to compete in Sunday’s events,

and walked away with a first place medal.

“When I’m out on my bike, I just love how it’s a getaway from everything else, and I can just ride until my heart desires,” said cyclist Siobhan Artz.

Spirit Mountain Chalet was able to offer the festival a unique bike trail that can sustain all four seasons, making sure this weekend’s races happen.

“Yesterday we had the wetness come in, but mid-day we pushed through that. And how today it seemed to be persisting a little bit more. So the cross country race is on a hardened trail, so it’s pretty cool because here at spirit we made an all-weather trail,” said Hiller.

Event organizers and cyclists from all over are excited for the festival’s return.