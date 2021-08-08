Day Out with Thomas Sees Record First Weekend Back

Day Out with Thomas has already sold more than 20,000 tickets online for the two-weekend event.

DULUTH, Minn.- Thomas the Tank Engine and his friend Percy wrapped up a successful first three days of his return to the Twin Ports, bringing record attendance to the Lake Superior Railroad Museum.

Day Out with Thomas has already sold more than 20,000 tickets online for the two-weekend event, according to Railroad Museum Executive Director Ken Buehler.

Monday’s free Sensory Friendly Day Out with Thomas Event, toned down for children on the autism spectrum, is sold out.

Buehler says Thomas, Percy and the nonprofit museum are happy to have the crowds back again.

“Obviously there wasn’t a Thomas Event last year, and we really missed that,” he said. This is the biggest fundraiser for the Lake Superior Railroad Museum.”

“So this keeps that mission alive and having all these people here to see Thomas and to see them having so much fun, it’s just rewarding.”

Every year dozens of volunteers of all ages lend a hand for Thomas’s visit. Organizers say there were a little less volunteers this year than before.

But the 25 to 30 volunteers this year were hard at work directing crowds and helping with the activities, which were mostly moved outdoors to keep cleaning and distancing easy.

“I go around, I sanitize stuff and I like helping out the kids, I like listening to music, the magic stuff,” said first-time volunteer Monte Karl. “I’m very happy. I’m glad, I’m glad I’m outta the house.”

Thomas and Percy are still around for one more weekend. Organizers say there are still some tickets available online.