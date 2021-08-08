Duluth Huskies Hang On for Much-Needed Win Over St. Cloud Rox

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Huskies battled back-and-forth, but a sac fly in the bottom of the eighth gave them the 8-7 win over the St. Cloud Rox in the final meeting between the two this season. This was also the Huskies’ first win over the Rox this year.

Calyn Halvorson went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI while Bryan Broecker went 2-for-4 with 4 RBI. Huskies ace Will McEntire got the job done on the mound, allowing six runs (four earned) on 10 hits over 6.2 innings while striking out seven. Michael Sarhatt got his first save of the season.

The Huskies will be back at home on Monday opening a series against Willmar. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.