Lake County Fair Enjoys Last Day of Event

TWO HARBORS, Minn. – After four days of fun for the community, the Lake County Fair in Two Harbors wrapped up its events with horse relays and carnival games.

The county fair was able to continue through this past weekend’s temperamental weather conditions.

Bouncy houses, horse shows, and exhibits were among the many activities they had. The community run event brought several people together on its last day.

“Just people coming out after a very hard year,” said secretary manager of the fair, Rachel Bailey. “It’s nice to have a community event that is in a nice wide open space. So it’s really nice to be back and like i said, just having people here is amazing.”

Mini donuts and gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches were also a big hit for fair goers.