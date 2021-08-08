Lutsen Teen Wins Fourth Straight Amateur Log Rolling World Title

15-year old Alley Duclos has been log rolling for a decade now and won her fourth straight amateur log rolling title during the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward.

LUTSEN, Minn. – Log rolling is a sport that takes a lot of endurance, balance and focus, and takes years to master. One Lutsen teenager has gotten the hang of it and continues to impress on the world stage.

Alley Duclos won her fourth straight amateur log rolling title during the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward. The 15-year old has been log rolling for a decade now and compares it to running, another sport she enjoys, which has helped her capture those titles.

“It really means a lot to me because when I was younger, I never thought that I would win a world title, like I was always working really hard to get one. At first, I was like I got my first one, let’s see if I can get a second one, I don’t know if I’ll be able to do it again but I did it again. Then when I won my fourth one, that was pretty cool to bring home,” Duclos said.

Like almost all other athletes, Duclos faced many challenges this past year because of the pandemic and wasn’t able to train with her team. Overcoming those obstacles made winning this year’s title a little more special.

“I actually didn’t train at all last year because everything got shutdown so it was just me this year. I would roll like 45 feet to a carton and then back to the shore and I’d just keep doing that front step and back step and I think that really helped me this year. I trained for like five weeks and then went to worlds,” Duclos added.

Duclos plans to go semi pro next season in the hopes of turning pro the following year.