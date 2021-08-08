WWJC Christian Radio Heavily Damaged in Structure Fire

DULUTH, Minn.- A Duluth Christian radio station was left heavily damaged in a structure Sunday, with the cause unknown, according to the Duluth Fire Department.

According to a spokesperson with the department, at approximately 3:08 a.m. Sunday morning someone driving by reported that flames were coming from the building housing WWJC AM 850 Radio at 1120 East McCuen Street.

On arrival, crews found heavy smoke and fire located in a one-story equipment building that is attached to the station’s two-story main building.

Crews from 10 Engine advanced an attack line into the structure and knocked down the main body of the fire, within 10-minutes of arrival.

In the meantime, other crews set up a 2,500-foot relay pumping operation from the nearest hydrant.

Crews were on scene for approximately three hours overhauling hot spots within the two buildings. The equipment building had three transmitters in it, all of which were destroyed in the fire, the spokesperson said.

There were no injuries reported.

According to officials, damage in equipment alone is estimated at over $500,000. Damage costs to the structure are estimated to be around $75,000.

Crews from Headquarters, Duluth Heights, Lincoln Park, and Spirit Valley responded to the call.

The Duluth Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.