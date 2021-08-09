Annual Sensory Day Out With Thomas Allows All Guests to Enjoy Tank Engine
Thomas the Tank Engine will be back again this coming weekend.
DULUTH, Minn. — Thomas the Tank Engine had an extended weekend on Monday with a sensory friendly day.
Tickets for the event were free for kids with autism and a family member.
With no loud music and crowds, the smaller event ensured all kids have access to Thomas the Tank Engine at their comfort level.
“To know that all kids and all families can have a chance to be here today to celebrate a safe, enjoyable family time just means the world to this community and to these families,” said Duluth Mayor Emily Larson.
Thomas the Tank Engine will be back again this coming weekend for a final visit with his friend, Percy. Click here for ticket information.