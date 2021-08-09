Annual Sensory Day Out With Thomas Allows All Guests to Enjoy Tank Engine

Thomas the Tank Engine will be back again this coming weekend.

DULUTH, Minn. — Thomas the Tank Engine had an extended weekend on Monday with a sensory friendly day.

Tickets for the event were free for kids with autism and a family member.

With no loud music and crowds, the smaller event ensured all kids have access to Thomas the Tank Engine at their comfort level.