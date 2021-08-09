Bayfield Orchards Looking Forward to Apple Fest

Over at Erickson Orchards they are currently finishing up their new processing facility which will help streamline their cider business.

BAYFIELD, Wisc. — Orchards in Bayfield are already looking forward for Apple Fest after being canceled last year.

Despite losing the majority of their strawberry crops in the spring, Erickson Orchards just outside of Bayfield is banking on a healthy apple crop and a large turnout of people during the festival.

The 2021 season would follow up a successful 2020, where many people went to their farm.

“We’ll probably do the same sort of set up we had last year. With the pods and social distancing and make sure everyone is safe when they come to our farm. The apple crop like I said itself is decent. We are expecting a busy crowd this year. Bayfield has been busy all year,” Erickson Orchards Owner, Fred Erickson says.

Over at Erickson Orchards they are currently finishing up their new processing facility which will help streamline their cider business.