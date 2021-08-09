Bus Driver Shortage Leads to Suspended Bus Routes

DULUTH, Minn.- If you use the Duluth public bus system you may need to double check their available routes.

As of August 1, the Duluth Transit Authority temporarily suspended multiple bus routes in the Northland.

Route #4, #15, and #19 are temporary suspended due to the lack of bus drivers and mechanical parts. Route #15 will only be available for on-demand requests.

“We have ongoing staff shortages, which a lot of folks in other industries are going through as well, and we continue with that,” said general manager Rod Fournier. “We couple that with the nationwide bus part shortage that we are seeing, which is having a supply chain issue.”

DTA hopes to bring back all suspended bus routes by the end of September, as they are in the process of hiring more drivers.