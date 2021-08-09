City Prepares for Municipal Primary

DULUTH, Minn. — As Duluth prepares for Tuesday’s municipal primary election, staff wants to remind residents to make sure they’re registered and get their votes in.

There are 34 polling locations around the city to vote at tomorrow, and absentee ballots need to be turned in to city hall by 3:00 PM on Tuesday.

The primary determines who will be on the ballot come November, and city staff is reminding the public that every vote counts.

“When we have a large field as we do for the city council member at large race, and we have low voter turnout, sometimes one or two votes can make a big difference, so its important for folks to get out and vote tomorrow,” Chelsea Helmer, the Director of Administrative Services, said.

Masks are strongly requested at the polls tomorrow and required if you’re going into City Hall.

Voters are reminded to check their registration status, or bring proof of residence to vote in-person on Tuesday.