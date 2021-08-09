College Campuses Prepare with New COVID Guidelines

DULUTH, Minn.- Students from University of Minnesota Duluth and Lake Superior College will be back on campus for in-person classes at the end of the month.

But with recent COVID spikes, both schools are requiring masks. LSC is helping social distance by spacing out students.

It has been a while since most classes on these campuses have been held in person. School staff and students are excited for their return this fall semester.

“We’ve been fortunate to have students on campus all year, even during the pandemic, but now we are seeing enrollment really bounce back pretty strongly for the fall,” said VP of External Relations Daniel Fanning. “So two weeks from today we’ll be kicking off our fall semester.”

Mask requirements and spacing out student desks are part of LSC’s fall semester preparations.

LSC is taking these extra measures to ensure the safety of all students returning in the fall as more of their courses are hands on.

“We are still doing the best that we can to get things spaced out between three to six feet just to error on the side of caution,” said Fanning. “As of last week we went back to the masking mandate to make sure that we are keeping it safe as possible.”

UMD is also requiring masks for anyone entering school buildings. Places like the student bookstore are preparing for the incoming semester by providing masks and signs with updated COVID guidelines.

“Yeah, we want to stop the spread. There’s also—we are promoting to get the vax as much as possible,” said UMD Stores Director Bob Walker. “So we can help our operations for the fall semester as much in person as possible. We also have all the Plexiglas protection at the registers for the protection of our staff. Obviously, we’re promoting the washing of hands on a regular basis and will wipe down our registers.”

Several other northland schools will be taking safety precautions to reduce the spread of COVID on school campuses