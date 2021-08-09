Duluth City Council, Boards, and Commissions to Return to Virtual Meetings Aug. 12

DULUTH, Minn.-Effective Aug. 12, the city of Duluth will revert to virtual meetings for city council and boards and commissions.

City Attorney Rebecca St. George and Chief Administrative Officer Noah Schuchman sent a determination to the city clerk’s office today that due to the substantial risk in transmission rates within St. Louis County and Duluth, public meetings would again be held virtually.

Members of the public will again be able to monitor meetings and provide public comment by visiting https://duluthmn.gov/live-meeting.

The city of Duluth had decided to change from virtual to in-person meetings beginning Aug. 1.

“Out of concern for the substantial risk status of community transmission in St. Louis County, I want to keep City Council meetings virtual through the end of August,” City Council President Van Nett said. “I just want to make sure people understand that we are watching county health data and will go back in person when it is safe to do so.”