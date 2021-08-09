Duluth FC Academy Wins First-Ever DASL Championship

Duluth FC Academy closes out their season with a 13-2-1 overall record.

DULUTH, Minn. – Sunday night, Duluth FC Academy topped Team Evil 4-1 to win the Duluth Amateur Soccer League championship. The achievement is even more impressive when you remember this is their first year as a program and gives a fans a glimpse into the future of Duluth FC.

“Sean and I kept in contact. I talk to him every day about our guys. He comes to some of our games so he’s got an eye on a couple guys that could potentially make it on that first team next year. Hopefully, it brings up our numbers as far as tryouts. We did have 30-something guys come and try out, but hopefully next year, I’d be surprised if it was no less than 40-something and just picking the best of the best,” head coach Otto Berti said.

Duluth FC Academy closes out their season with a 13-2-1 overall record.