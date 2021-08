Duluth Huskies Fall to Willmar as Playoff Race Tightens

DULUTH, Minn. – A seven-run sixth inning would be the difference as the Duluth Huskies fell to Willmar 10-5 Monday night at Wade Stadium.

Mike Boeve led the way with three hits as the Huskies will look for better results Tuesday night.