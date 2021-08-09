Former Bulldogs Stalder, Mrazova to Play at IIHF Women’s World Championship

Lara Stalder will represent Switzerland, while Katerina Mrazova will skate for the Czech Republic.

DULUTH, Minn. – A pair of former UMD hockey standouts will be taking part in the 2021 IIHF women’s world championship.

Lara Stalder will represent Switzerland, while Katerina Mrazova will skate for the Czech Republic. Stalder scored 148 points in her Bulldog career, was named 2017 WCHA Player of the Year and a finalist for the Patty Kazmaier award. Mrazova wrapped up her UMD career three years ago, scoring 25 goals and notching 50 assists in 117 games.

The tournament begins next Friday in Calgary.

(PICTURES COURTESY OF UMD ATHLETICS)