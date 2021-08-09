Local Business Owner Brings Backpack Drive Back

DULUTH, Minn.- With the new school year coming up, many students are looking for new school supplies but may not have access to them.

Local business owner, Mike Letica, is back with a backpack drive to help students in the Northland get the school supplies they need.

“It warms my heart, you know, because just Picture a kid,” said event organizer Mike Letica. “If all the kids have backpacks and supplies in their running, having fun in the hallways and you get one kid who doesn’t have any of this stuff, and he stands out. I don’t want anyone of these kids to go through this.”

This year Letica is teaming up with Pez Devila from Neighborhood Youth Services on expanding the annual event.

More than 60 vendors will be participating in the backpack drive, making sure students get pencils, backpacks, and more before the school year begins.

“We don’t want anyone to go without,” said Devila. “Whether it’s school supplies or food or clothes or whatever, we just know with school coming up this will be a huge help not only for the students but the parents.”

The backpack drive will be held at the Valley Youth Center on August 26, and in Canal Park on August 27.

If you are looking to donate, there is a link on the Neighborhood Youth Services website.