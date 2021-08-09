Patio Yoga at Wild State Cider Draws in Crowds

DULUTH, Minn.– Usually yoga classes are held in studios, but how about one that’s held at a cidery serving drinks afterward?

In Lincoln Park through the end of the month, Wild State Cider is teaming up with Runa Yoga to host a free hour-long class for all ages and skill levels.

You can enjoy the golden hour outside on the patio as the sun gets ready to set, and buy a cider while you’re there if you want.

“I don’t know of any other free yoga classes going on in Duluth right now, especially in the sun and with cider, I think it’s a one-of-a-kind class,” Marlene Weikle, a Yoga Instructor from Runa Yoga, said.

The classes are every Monday from 6 to 7 in the evening, and they run through the last Monday in August.