REMINDER: Duluth Primary Tuesday

DULUTH, Minn.-The Duluth primary election is Tuesday with polls open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The following races are on the ballot:

Duluth City Council At-Large (Two Seats)

Duluth City Council Second District

Duluth City Council Fourth District

The St. Louis County Health Division is recommending mask wearing for all indoor, public places in St. Louis County, therefore it’s strongly recommended that all voters wear a mask at polling locations.

Absentee ballots must be returned to the City Clerk’s Office by 3 p.m. on Election Day. Ballots cannot be returned to polling locations.

To find your polling location, click here.