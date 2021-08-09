Tony DeLeon Resigns as Athletic Director at South Ridge High School

CULVER, Minn. – Monday, Tony DeLeon resigned as the athletic director at South Ridge High School.

DeLeon has been with the Panthers since 2012 and in that time, several programs experienced success. The football team won back-to-back section titles, softball won their first section title in 2019 and baseball had three appearances in the Class A state tournament. South Ridge also had three state runners-up in cross country and track & field. DeLeon was also the region representative for Section 7A.