UMD Football Holds First Fall Practice After Nearly Two Years

After not being able to have a season last year, the UMD football team returned to the gridiron on Monday to prepare for their season opener on Sept. 2, led by a handful of fifth and sixth year players.

DULUTH, Minn. – After watching almost every UMD team play some kind of season last year, it’s finally the football team’s turn to get back on the field, as they held their first fall practice since 2019 on Monday.

“There’s just kind of that feeling in the air that it’s football season again and it’s hard to beat that feeling,” quarterback John Larson said.

“We’re all excited to get back on the field, play football, do we love. We’ve all put in a lot of work and now it’s time for that to pay off,” linebacker Nate Pearson added.

“I think it’s a relief to be at this point. It’s been 645 days since our last team meeting together, inside so it was an exciting day to see all those guys again but also welcome in a new group of freshmen,” head coach Curt Wiese said.

Due to the extra year of eligibility rule given to student-athletes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s UMD team has a handful of fifth and even sixth year guys playing. Now, this very experienced Bulldogs team is ready for a big season.

“We have a lot of guys with a few years of really good experience and then some new guys that haven’t played in a long time or ever played college football so it’s a unique blend but I think we’re all excited about the guys we’ve got out here this fall,” tight end Zach Ojile said.

“Those guys had to make a decision and we’re appreciative of all of those guys who made the decision to come back for this sixth year but in that same light, those guys understand how precious this is. They’ve got one opportunity and those guys have one opportunity this fall to make their senior season as special as it can be,” Wiese added.

On offense, the Bulldogs return a lot of pieces, led by sixth year quarterback John Larson.

“I feel good. I had a year and some change to recover at this point with one spring game in there. For once, I feel 100 percent and in the sport of football that’s pretty rare,” Larson said.

“We have a lot of chemistry, same thing with him and the other receivers and running backs so it will be good to have him back and [John Larson] will lead the offense well,” wide receiver Johnny McCormick added.

The Bulldogs also have an experienced group on defense, hoping to continue their strong tradition.

“Just to carry on the tradition of UMD defense. We’ve been really good in the past, we’ll be really good again this year,” defensive lineman Dan Monson said.

UMD was picked to finish first in the NSIC North Division, which is nothing new for the Bulldogs.

“When you come to UMD, you have high expectations and people want to beat you when you can say you have two national championships. It should be a fun year and we’re looking forward to everyone’s best shot,” Larson said.

But first, the team will just enjoy being back.

“I’m just excited to play a game again, it’s been a while and I think everyone’s just ready to go back out and play,” McCormick said.

“We’re going to appreciate every day that we have right now and focus one day at a time on practice. The preparation begins today and we’re excited to see these guys come back out on the field,” Wiese added.

UMD will open the 2021 season on the road at Upper Iowa on Thursday, Sept. 2, with kickoff set for 6:00 p.m. The Bulldogs will then host Minnesota State-Mankato on Sept. 11 for their home opener and military appreciation game.