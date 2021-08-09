UMD Volleyball Picked to Finish 2nd in NSIC Preseason Coaches Poll

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD volleyball team was picked to finish 2nd in the NSIC preseason coaches poll. The top spot went to Concordia St.-Paul.

After missing out on the 2020 season due to COVID, the Bulldogs will look to build off of their successful 2019 season, which led to a fourth straight NCAA tournament appearance and their 18th in the last 19 years. UMD’s “Player to Watch” is senior Kate Berg, who led the Bulldogs in kills in 2019.

UMD will be back in action September 2nd for a tournament at Michigan Tech. For the full release, click here.