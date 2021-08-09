Vehicle Fire at Hermantown U-Haul

Hermantown, Minn.-At about 1 p.m. the Hermantown Police Department and Hermantown Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of a vehicle fire at U-Haul Moving and Storage, located on Miller Trunk Highway in Hermantown.

“Initial reports indicated a GMC U-Haul moving truck was on fire next to the concrete building,” a press release said. “Additional reports indicated that the fire was within 15 feet from a 1,000-gallon propane tank and approximately 40 feet from another propane tank.”

Upon arrival, the fire department was able to put out the fire before it was able to spread to the nearby tanks.

The Hermantown Fire Department was assisted by the Duluth Fire Department and 148th Air National Guard.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

We’ll update you as more information becomes available.