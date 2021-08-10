73rd Women’s Arrowhead Invite Expecting the Best of the Best in the Northland

Two-time defending champion Amy Schintz will be back, looking for her 9th Ladies Arrowhead title.

DULUTH, Minn. – The 73rd annual Women’s Arrowhead Golf Invitational tees off later this week at the Ridgeview Country Club.

This year’s field features 64 golfers divided up into eight flights. Two-time defending champion Amy Schintz will be back, looking for her 9th Ladies Arrowhead title. The tournament helps bring in some of the top local female golfers in the Northland.

“I’m a big proponent of women’s golf. I think to be able to create some nice, competitive tournaments for ladies to participate in. I think is very important to help grow the game and also just create a lot of excitement for women’s golf so just very excited about that,” said Danny Lee, head golf professional at the Ridgeview Country Club.

The action begins on Thursday with the practice round and will wrap up Saturday with the championship.