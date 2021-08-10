Duluth 2021 Primary Election Results
Below is the up to date results of the key races in Tuesday’s Duluth Primary Election
Duluth Council Member at Large (Elect 2) – Four Advance
Azrin Awal – 2,946 (24.13%)
Ashlie Castaldo – 988 (8.09%)
Dezuwon “Pez” Davila – 594 (4.86%)
Scot Jenkins – 703 (5.76%)
Joe Macor – 2,589 (21.20%)
Timothy L. Meyer – 989 (8.10%)
Nancy Stam – 508 (4.16%)
Terese Tomanek (incumbent) – 2,893 (23.69%)
Duluth City Council District 2 – Two Advance
Andrew Hilfers – 24 (1.58%)
Andrew C Jarocki – 254 (16.70%)
Mike Mayou – 954 (62.72%)
Dave Zbaracki – 289 (19%)
Duluth City Council District 4 – Two Advance
Howie Hanson – 524 (40.46%)
Nathaniel Rankin – 118 (9.11%)
Renee K Van Nett (incumbent) – 653 (50.42%)
Ely Mayor – Special Election
Heidi K. Omerza – (not yet reported)
Roger J. Skraba – (not yet reported)