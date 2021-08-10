Duluth 2021 Primary Election Results

Site Staff,

Below is the up to date results of the key races in Tuesday’s Duluth Primary Election

Duluth Council Member at Large (Elect 2) – Four Advance

Azrin Awal – 2,946 (24.13%)

Ashlie Castaldo – 988 (8.09%)

Dezuwon “Pez” Davila – 594 (4.86%)

Scot Jenkins – 703 (5.76%)

Joe Macor – 2,589 (21.20%)

Timothy L. Meyer – 989 (8.10%)

Nancy Stam – 508 (4.16%)

Terese Tomanek (incumbent) – 2,893  (23.69%)

Duluth City Council District 2 – Two Advance

Andrew Hilfers – 24 (1.58%)

Andrew C Jarocki – 254 (16.70%)

Mike Mayou – 954 (62.72%)

Dave Zbaracki – 289 (19%)

Duluth City Council District 4 – Two Advance 

Howie Hanson – 524 (40.46%)

Nathaniel Rankin – 118 (9.11%)

Renee K Van Nett (incumbent) – 653 (50.42%)

Ely Mayor – Special Election

Heidi K. Omerza – (not yet reported)

Roger J. Skraba – (not yet reported)

 

Categories: Community, Minnesota, News, News – Latest News, Political

You Might Like

Fox21 Livestream Banner Fall 2020 728x90