Duluth Black Woods Temporarily Closed Due to COVID-19

DULUTH, Minn. – DULUTH, Minn. – Black Woods Bar & Grill in Duluth announced Monday that it is temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, the restaurant says it will remain closed until Saturday, August 14.

Both the Proctor and Two Harbors locations, as well as Tavern on the Hill, will remain open for normal business hours.

In a reply to a Facebook comment the restaurant said, “Unfortunately, one of our culinary team members tested positive for COVID. We want to take the proper precautions and allow those affected the time to get tested.”

Black Woods will reopen for business on Sunday, August 15 at 11:30 a.m.