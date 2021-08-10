Duluth Municipal Primary Voting Underway

Two at-large city council seats, second district and fourth district seats are up for grabs.

DULUTH, Minn. — Voting for Duluth’s primary is underway.

Statistically, there’s usually a low voter turnout for Duluth’s municipal primaries.

With the thick fog Tuesday morning people were coming out less frequently to the polls.

Precinct judges anticipate more people would show up during the lunch and dinner hours.

“Unfortunately, people don’t think that primaries are as important … but you’re determining in the primary who goes on to the general election. The candidates have been working hard on getting out the vote for people,” Precinct 16 Head Election Judge, Janet Nelson says.

Poles will close at 8 p.m. tonight.

