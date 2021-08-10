Duluth Shooting Suspect Arrest After Police Standoff

DULUTH, Minn.- A man was shot around 8:30 am on 15th Avenue East near East Superior Street, putting him in the hospital with unknown injuries, and leaving one garage in the neighborhood with multiple bullet holes.

According to the Duluth Police Department, multiple shots were fired in the drive-by shooting.

The suspect was soon found nearby.

“The suspect came into this house over on Jefferson Street and that’s where we are as of right now a couple hours later, arrested him without incident and he’s in custody right now,” said Public Information Officer for DPD Mattie Hjelseth.

Police waited more than two hours for the 21 year-old male shooting suspect to come out of a house on the 1900 block of Jefferson Street. Leading to a lot of early morning activity in this neighborhood.

“I was quite surprised to hear the dog barking this morning, looked outside and there were about six police cars,” said neighborhood resident Bob Thomson.

Two arrests were made around 11:30 am, without incident. A 21-year-old man is the suspected shooter, the second suspect is a 25-year-old female.

“Right now we’re still on the scene trying to still do investigation,” said Hjelseth. “Talk to some people in the area and just try to figure out everything that happened.”

At this point, the 21-year-old male victim is in stable condition and investigators say he knows the shooting suspect.

According to police, the shooting resulted from an earlier altercation.

“Well it happens in various areas around the city, around the country, and it’s–I guess another example of lawbreakers can pop up in any area and this time it happened to be in our backyard,” said Thomson.

Neighbors like Thompson heard police give the suspects an order “to give themselves out, come out because they could not guarantee their safety if they didn’t. So it looks like a standoff at present time.”

There have now been 21 shootings in Duluth this year.

The neighborhood where the suspects were arrested is now quiet as the investigation continues.