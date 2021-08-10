Entrepreneurship Workshop Welcomes Innovators of All Ages

DULUTH, Minn.- Calling entrepreneurs of all ages, Innovate 218 and ILT Academy in Duluth is hosting a free workshop to help bring your ideas to life.

The two hour workshop will provide networking tools and give people an opportunity to learn more about starting a business.

Innovate 218 is part of Launch Minnesota and teaches entrepreneurs how to take their ideas from good to successful.

“People who have an idea and want to take it to the next level, this is a great opportunity,” said Planning and Economic Development Department member Emily Nygren It’s a free two-hour workshop event.

The workshop is being held in the Mezzanine at Clyde Iron Works on Thursday, running from 7 to 9 p.m. If you are interested, here is a link to register for the event.