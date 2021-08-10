Faith United Methodist Church Hosts Food Pantry

SUPERIOR, Wis.– A local church is continuing to help the community out by providing free and nutritious food to those who need it.

Faith United Methodist Church in Superior partners with Second Harvest for a food pantry every Tuesday, from 4:00 to 6:30 in the evening, where the church receives close to four thousand pounds of food to hand out to people and families who need it.

The food given out is a combination from local grocery stores and the churches garden, and the volunteers who help out are passionate about being able to provide this option for the public.

“I like being involved in my community, and serving people, and that’s what our church is about, is helping people, especially in their time of need,” Linda Berg, The Director of the Food Pantry, said.

The food pantry is drive-up only on Hughitt Avenue in Superior, and anyone who needs it is welcomed to come.