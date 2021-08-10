Former Northwestern Star Nate Pearson Among Five Captains for UMD Football

Pearson is a team captain, thanks to his junior campaign that saw him lead the team in sacks and finish fifth in total tackles.

DULUTH, Minn. – UMD fans love their Bulldogs, but understandably, the local players get a little extra love. The UMD football team has five Northland natives on the roster, including linebacker Nate Pearson.

The former Northwestern Tiger will be a sixth-year senior in 2021 after redshirting as a freshman and losing last season due to the pandemic. Pearson is now a team captain, thanks to his junior campaign that saw him lead the team in sacks and finish fifth in total tackles.

“It means a lot to me. It’s like playing in front of my friends and family, especially the people I grew up in front of. And now being able to represent UMD football as a captain and as a starter on defense, hopefully, it means a lot to me,” Pearson said.

The other captains on the team are quarterback John Larson, wide receiver Johnny McCormick, tight end Zach Ojile and defensive lineman Dan Monson.