Four Golfers Injured After Being Indirectly Struck by Lightning in Sawyer County

SAWYER COUNTY, Wis. – Four golfers were injured Tuesday morning after being indirectly struck by lightning at the Big Fish Golf Course in the Town of Hayward.

According to the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office, authorities received a report of multiple people being struck by lightning around 11:26 a.m.

When deputies and first responders arrived at the scene they found four male golfers who suffered injuries they received “from a nearby lightning strike on the golf course.”

According to reports, the men, who are all family members from southern Wisconsin, were found alert and conscious. They were transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

Their condition is unknown at this time.